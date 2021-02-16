2nd Circ. Says NYC Can Release Cops' Discipline Records

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- A common provision in the labor deals between New York City and public safety employees unions does not prevent the city from releasing a trove of disciplinary records involving police, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday. The nonprecedential summary order from the unanimous appeals court panel upheld a New York federal judge's ruling from over the summer that denied a group of public safety officers unions' request to block the city's plan to release the records. The appeals court rejected the unions' argument that the release of the documents would violate a provision in their collective bargaining agreements with the city that...

