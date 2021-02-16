Bristol Myers, Sanofi To Appeal $834M Hawaii Order On Plavix

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi's U.S. affiliates vowed Tuesday to appeal a Hawaii state judge's order that the firms pay $834 million for not warning patients of East Asian or Pacific Island ancestry of potential health risks associated with their blood thinner Plavix. Judge Dean E. Ochiai handed down the penalty Monday following a four-week bench trial ending Nov. 20 after Hawaii's attorney general claimed Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi's drug Plavix was marketed in an unfair or deceptive manner. Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors said the pharmaceutical companies were wrong not to warn that genetic variants in liver enzymes meant the...

