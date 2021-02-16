NYC Education Dept. Can't Dodge Teacher's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge refused Tuesday to let New York City's Department of Education skip out on a fired teacher's age discrimination suit, saying a jury will need to sort out competing versions of what happened. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block refused to grant summary judgment to the DOE in a suit brought by Anthony Jones, who claimed his firing was based on bogus allegations that he had sworn at students and in retaliation for filing grievances about his pay and benefits. "The court is persuaded that a reasonable juror could find the defendant's reasons for terminating the plaintiff were related...

