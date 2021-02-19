Health Hires: Hogan Lovells, McGuireWoods

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells has picked up the former telehealth group leader at Polsinelli, and McGuireWoods LLP has nabbed a former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Hogan Lovells Cybil Roehrenbeck Lobbyist and health care attorney Cybil Roehrenbeck has made the move to Hogan Lovells' Washington, D.C., practice, the firm said in a Feb. 16 announcement. Roehrenbeck — who had been the leader of the Polsinelli telehealth practice — will work as a government relations and public affairs partner at her new firm, according to the announcement. Her focus in the...

