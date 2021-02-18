5th Circ. Ruling Shows HHS Privacy Fines Can Be Beaten

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- In The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently found that the Department of Health and Human Services lacked a lawful basis for a $4.3 million civil money penalty order that it issued to MD Anderson Cancer Center, a health care provider, for alleged violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Covered entities and business associates should take note of the court's decision to provide guidance on their HIPAA compliance efforts and response to enforcement actions taken by HHS. This decision could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS