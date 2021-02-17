Top Export Control Official Joins Wiley's Trade Team

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 2:27 PM EST) -- A former senior U.S. Department of Commerce official with expertise on export controls and supply chains has joined Wiley Rein LLP's international trade and national security practices, the firm announced Tuesday. Nazak Nikakhtar joins the firm after serving as assistant secretary for industry and analysis in Commerce's international trade section since 2018. She was previously a trade adviser at Commerce during the George W. Bush administration. Before her recent stint at the agency, Nikakhtar was a trade attorney at various firms and an adjunct professor of international law at Georgetown University Law Center. Supply chains, export controls, and import duties predominated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS