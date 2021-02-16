Monteverde Attys Net $5.8M In Deal Ending Envision Sale Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- Monteverde & Associates attorneys won a $5.8 million fee award Tuesday for representation of stockholders in a $17.4 million settlement resolving claims that Envision Healthcare Corp. executives undervalued the company ahead of its $9.9 billion sale to private equity firm KKR & Co. LP. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews granted final approval Tuesday in Delaware federal court to the $17.4 million deal between Envision and its stockholders and awarded Monteverde & Associates PC $5.8 million in attorney fees and $25,900 in expenses. "The significant cash settlement — rare in federal securities merger cases — is a great result for shareholders,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS