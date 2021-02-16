Disney Was Fudging Revenue Reports, Ex-Accountant Says

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- A former Disney financial analyst sued the company's financial arm on Tuesday on claims she was fired after reporting accounting irregularities and filing a whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Sandra Kuba, who worked for Disney Financial Services LLC for nearly two decades, said she was sacked in September 2017 because she made multiple reports of revenue inflation and other problems at the company. "On a number of occasions throughout her career, plaintiff reported her concerns about Disney's policies, practices, and procedures that she genuinely and reasonably believed were unethical, improper or illegal to Disney's management," the complaint...

