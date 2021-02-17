Orrick's Supreme Court Head Jumps To Civil Rights Institute

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- The former head of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's U.S. Supreme Court practice has left to join the Georgetown University Law Center's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, she told Law360 on Wednesday. Kelsi Brown Corkran, who spent six years at Orrick after clerking for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, began her stint as pro bono senior fellow at ICAP barely a week ago, she said. "I think we're at a moment in our country coming through the pandemic and the racial justice movement where there's a lot of momentum to really finally grapple with issues like police brutality and...

