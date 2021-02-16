EagleView's Adventures In IP Earn Co. $375M Enhanced Win

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge granted EagleView treble damages on Tuesday following its $125 million trial win over Verisk Analytics for infringing its aerial imagery technology, admonishing Verisk for comparing the trial to "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by saying it was the defendants who sent the court "down the rabbit hole." U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb also awarded EagleView Technologies Inc. reasonable attorney fees, and pre- and post-judgment interest in a scathing order that said Verisk and its co-defendant, subsidiary Xactware Solutions, Inc., willfully infringed with "specific animus" toward EagleView, repeatedly tried to slip impermissible evidence into the trial and cited...

