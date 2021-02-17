Abortion Providers Urge 11th Circ. To Keep Ga. Law Blocked

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- A Georgia law banning abortions after a fetus's heartbeat is discovered is unconstitutional because it is vague, violates decades of U.S. Supreme Court precedent and should remain blocked, a collection of abortion rights groups told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday. Several groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and joined by Planned Parenthood lodged their 52-page brief opposing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's appeal of a district court ruling striking down the law. The law, which prohibits abortions about 13 to 14 weeks before viability, should remain invalidated because the various parts of the law are all interconnected and cannot function...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS