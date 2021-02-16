Texas Power Failures Spark Grid Scrutiny, Investigations

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Tuesday for the state legislature to investigate the "unacceptable" blackouts that hit after frigid temperatures boosted demand for electricity while power generators struggled to stay online in the cold. Officials at Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., or ERCOT, which controls and maintains most of the Lone Star State's power grid, said Tuesday afternoon that 2 million to 3 million people remained without power as a range of generating methods, from traditional sources like gas to renewables including wind, weren't producing as much power as they needed to. Federal power regulators also promised an inquiry into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS