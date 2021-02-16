Pavo's $7.5M Patent Win Against Kingston Upped By $3.7M

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Tuesday boosted Pavo Solutions' $7.5 million jury win against Kingston Technology by 50%, adding $3.7 million after finding several factors weighed in favor of enhancement, including Kingston's failure to take remedial action after learning that Pavo had alleged infringement of its USB design. In a 28-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton determined that awarding a moderate enhancement was appropriate after Kingston continued to sell its flash drives after receiving notice about potential infringement of Pavo's patent. Though the judge increased the damages by 50%, the enhancement fell short of Pavo's request to triple the award. "Given the totality...

