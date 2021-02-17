Oil Co. Seeks To Toss Workers' 'Vague' OT Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- An oil and gas company has urged a New Mexico federal judge to toss workers' proposed overtime class action, arguing their "puzzling" and "vague" claims about their employee status are meritless. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Cimarex rejected "fatally overbroad" claims by two drilling consultants that they are entitled to overtime pay, contending the workers do not meet the definition of employees under New Mexico labor laws and did not present substantive rationales to justify class certification. "Plaintiffs' allegations that they and the putative class members 'assisted in the production of oil and gas' is so vague, it does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS