Attys Want $3.7M For Work On Insurance Co. Investor Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a class of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. investors who claim the company led a "bait-and-switch scam" that caused its stock to plunge asked a Florida federal judge on Tuesday for one-third of an $11 million settlement fund plus more than $375,000 in litigation expenses. The class counsel at Saxena White PA and Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP asked for one-third of the $11 million deal for their work on the "outstanding outcome for the settlement class," which is 10 to 20 times greater than the 1.7% median recovery for similar securities class actions in 2021, according to the motion....

