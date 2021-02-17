Insurance Investigators Seek Class Cert. For Assurant OT Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 2:36 PM EST) -- Insurance investigators claiming two Assurant Inc. indirect subsidiaries misclassified them as exempt from overtime urged a Florida federal judge to conditionally certify their collective action, saying sufficient evidence shows they all suffered from a companywide policy that deprived them of pay. In a motion Tuesday, the investigators said they had been subject to the same policy of American Bankers Life Assurance Company of Florida and American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, which provide services under the Assurant brand. Thus the investigators meet the threshold for conditional certification of their Fair Labor Standards Act claims, the motion said. "Investigators in the defined...

