Standard Life Pushes Split Trial For £70M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (February 17, 2021, 5:07 PM GMT) -- Six companies accused of causing more than £70 million ($97 million) in losses to Standard Life because of delays to a property development urged a judge on Wednesday not to break up the investment firm's claims into two separate trials. Fiona Sinclair QC, counsel for one of the six companies urged High Court Judge Nerys Jefford to dismiss Standard Life's application for a split trial. She said that the sides had agreed in July 2020 on a single 12-week trial starting in October 2022, and until January the idea of two trials had not been considered. Sinclair, who represents Gleeds UK, a...

