Green Groups Tell 9th Circ. EPA's Pesticide Approval Must Fall

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- Public health and green groups on Tuesday asked the Ninth Circuit to strike down the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to approve the pesticide sulfoxaflor for use on a wide range of crops without specific protections for honeybees. The EPA authorized the spraying of the insecticide on crops including soybean, cotton, citrus, apples and strawberries in July, a move the Center for Food Safety and the Center for Biological Diversity say runs afoul of the Endangered Species Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act because it left out protective measures for bees that the agency had previously said were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS