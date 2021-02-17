HHS Assails Eli Lilly's Bid To Halt Drug Discount Rule

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shot back at Eli Lilly and Co.'s attempt to block the agency from deciding what discounts the drugmaker owes pharmacies that contract with hospitals in low-income areas. On Tuesday, HHS urged an Indiana federal judge to reject Lilly's bid for a preliminary injunction that sought to block a new HHS rule that sets up panels to resolve disputes in the 340B program. That program lowers drug prices for hospitals that serve underprivileged populations. The government said the suit was just "part of a brazen strategy" from pharmaceutical giants to try and "upend"...

