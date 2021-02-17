US Natural Gas Cos. Combine In $7.2B Deal Built By 5 Firms

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:50 AM EST) -- Energy Transfer LP has agreed to absorb fellow midwestern U.S. natural gas company Enable Midstream Partners LP in an all-equity transaction that is valued at roughly $7.2 billion and was driven by five law firms, the companies said Wednesday. The deal unites Dallas, Texas-based Energy Transfer and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-headquartered Enable Midstream to form a premier midstream infrastructure and natural gas liquids player throughout the Midwest, according to a statement. More specifically, it adds to Energy Transfer's portfolio a group of natural gas gathering and processing assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, as well as assets in the Arkoma basin...

