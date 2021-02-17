Atty Says DOJ Fired Her For Objecting To Pregnancy Bias

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- A Black former attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section took flak from her female supervisor after giving birth and eventually was fired for complaining about pregnancy and race discrimination, she told a D.C. federal court. Shamiso Maswoswe in her lawsuit Tuesday claimed her supervisor subjected her to unreasonably intense scrutiny and slashed her duties when she began balancing her work with caregiver responsibilities. Maswoswe's complaint lists sex and race discrimination and retaliation claims under Title VII and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act. "The Public Integrity Section terminated Ms. Maswoswe on the same day that she completed a successful sentencing hearing...

