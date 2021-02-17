DC Circ. Told New England Fuel Storage Plan Keeps Lights On

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- A regional transmission organization that oversees the power grid across six New England states urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold its plan to pay power plants to store fuel to ensure grid reliability, arguing the program would prevent blackouts in the region during its coldest days. Massachusetts-based ISO New England told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday that it should reject petitions for review that seek to undo federal regulators' approval of the Inventoried Energy Program. ISO told the appellate court the state's natural gas infrastructure is not yet equipped to handle the power demand during cold winters, and the IEP is...

