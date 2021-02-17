PTAB To Review USB Patent Set For Nov. Trial In WDTX

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a USB patent being challenged by Western Digital Corp. that its Swiss inventor has asserted in a parallel infringement suit in the Western District of Texas before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. Inventor Martin Kuster had urged the PTAB to exercise its discretion to deny Western Digital's petition since the trial in the parallel suit is scheduled to begin Nov. 8, more than three months before the board's final decision would be due. But the PTAB said in its decision Tuesday that date might not be set in stone since Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS