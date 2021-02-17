9th Circ. Asked To Prod Dynamex Rule In Joint Employer Suits

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit should review a panel decision to follow a recent California Supreme Court holding that its Dynamex ruling applies retroactively, a cleaning franchiser argued, saying Dynamex does not apply to a long-running wage suit brought by workers. In an en banc petition Tuesday, Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc. argued that a panel decision after a recent Dynamex holding to vacate a district court's summary judgment in the company's favor based on Martinez v. Combs should be reconsidered because the present case involves a joint employer issue and Dynamex did not. "To hold Dynamex overrules Martinez is grave error. How can a...

