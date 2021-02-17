Pa. Supreme Court Suspends Philly Lawyer For 30 Months

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 2:38 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia attorney cannot practice law for the next 30 months, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled, concluding his misrepresentation of three clients caused them to lose their homes. Per the Feb. 12 decision by the state high court, Allan K. Marshall's license is suspended for two and a half years under a recommendation from the state's office of disciplinary counsel, effective March 14. The counsel had concluded Marshall violated multiple rules of professional conduct, such as providing competent representation, keeping the client reasonably informed about a case's status, and acting with diligence and promptness on behalf of the client. The counsel also found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS