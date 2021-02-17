Immigration Agency Meets H-1B Work Visa Cap For FY 2021

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received enough applications for the H-1B specialty occupation visa to meet this fiscal year's visa allotment, according to a Tuesday announcement following the agency's previous struggles to meet the annual maximum. USCIS said that it allotted the maximum 85,000 H-1B visas for fiscal year 2021 after insufficient petitions forced it in August to run a second lottery for the work visa, which provides a pathway for citizenship for beneficiaries. The immigration agency is set to open its online registration process for the fiscal year 2022 lottery on March 9. The H-1B visa allows foreign workers and...

