Sport Supplement Exec Gets 1 Year For Illicit Steroid Sales

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- A North Carolina man will spend a year in prison after copping to distributing unapproved steroids "masquerading" as dietary supplements, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. U.S. District Judge James P. Jones sentenced Brian Parks, 47, in Virginia federal court to 12 months and one day in federal prison for using his sport supplement company to sell non-FDA approved synthetic chemicals meant to mimic the effect of testosterone and other anabolic steroids. Parks and his company MedFit Sarmacuticals Inc., formerly known as MedFitRX Inc., pled guilty in November to distributing selective androgen receptor modulators, or SARMs, with the intent to...

