Coinbase Appoints New CCO As It Prepares To Go Public

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- Coinbase named an ex-executive from fintech firm Stripe as its new chief compliance officer on Wednesday, a move that follows a string of legal hires at the cryptocurrency exchange as it pushes into the mainstream banking world and prepares to go public. Melissa Strait, most recently the global head of financial crimes at Stripe and a former compliance executive at Square, will head up Coinbase's global compliance program, including its know-your-customer and anti-money laundering initiatives, the firm said. Strait will manage the San Francisco-based firm's "work with law enforcement agencies around the world," Coinbase said, framing the hire as vital to...

