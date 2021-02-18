Katten Hires Restructuring Partner To Bolster Chicago Office

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has hired a partner with more than two decades of experience guiding clients in restructurings and other bankruptcy matters to help bolster the firm's Chicago office and national practice group at large. Peter Knight joins Katten's insolvency and restructuring practice, bringing along his experience advising clients in a range of out-of-court restructurings, bankruptcy proceedings and other matters at all levels of the capital structure. He joined the firm after working as a restructuring partner at Latham & Watkins LLP for more than 23 years. Knight told Law360 on Thursday that he's excited to mix his practice with...

