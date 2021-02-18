Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Evidence Backs NLRB Against NY Manufacturer, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 2:19 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board has urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold its ruling that a manufacturing company in the Buffalo, New York, area broke federal labor law by mistreating union members and unilaterally imposing temporary layoffs, saying there is overwhelming evidence to support the holding.

In a brief filed Tuesday, the NLRB asked the appeals court to affirm and enforce its July ruling that backed an administrative law judge's finding that Wendt Corp. committed rampant National Labor Relations Act violations in its interactions with union members during talks over a labor deal. In addition to the layoffs and reassigning of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!