Blockchain.com Raises $120M Amid Bitcoin Bull Market

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency company Blockchain.com said Wednesday that it raised $120 million from investors, news that comes as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have attracted a wave of institutional interest. The financing round drew support from venture capital investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners; GV, formerly known as Google Ventures; and Access Technology Ventures, the announcement said. London-headquartered Blockchain.com allows users to buy, store and trade cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. About 28% of all bitcoin transactions since 2012 have taken place via its platform, and it hosts over 65 million "wallets" for storing currencies, according to the announcement. Blockchain.com said that while...

