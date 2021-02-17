US-Style SPAC Launches In Germany Hunting For Tech Biz

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- A German special purpose acquisition company on Wednesday launched a $331 million private placement in order to acquire a technology business destined to list in Frankfurt, emulating many features that have made U.S. SPACs soar and signaling that such vehicles could spread abroad. Venture capitalist Klaus Hommels is sponsoring Lakestar SPAC I SE, which has begun selling 27.5 million units to institutional investors at €10 each, raising €275 million ($331 million.) Once the private placement is complete, Lakestar expects its public shares to begin trading Monday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Lakestar is a European version of a SPAC, a type...

