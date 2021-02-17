Biden Taps NLRB Vet Abruzzo As Next General Counsel

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 12:27 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Jennifer Abruzzo to serve as general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, tapping the agency's second-ranking prosecutor under former President Barack Obama as its next top cop. Abruzzo held numerous roles in her 23-year tenure at the NLRB, including deputy GC under former general counsel Richard Griffin and, briefly, acting general counsel before Trump appointee Peter Robb was confirmed in late 2017. Abruzzo was most recently a special counsel to the Communications Workers of America. The White House described Abruzzo as a "tested and experienced leader" who will safeguard workers' rights to organize....

