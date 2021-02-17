8th Circ. Upholds Reinstatement For Defecating Rail Worker

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- An arbitration board's order directing Union Pacific to reinstate a worker who defecated between train cars must remain in place, the Eighth Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying it had limited ability to review such decisions despite harboring "bewilderment" about the award. The ruling from the three-judge panel upheld a November 2019 ruling in a Nebraska federal court that rejected Union Pacific's challenge to the arbitration award requiring it to rehire train engineer Matthew Lebsack, who was fired after he defecated on the piece connecting two train cars and told his manager he had left him a "present." The appeals court said that the...

