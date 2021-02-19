Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Campbell Patent Challenge Falls Short, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Campbell Soup Co.'s challenge to a patent for an in-store soup can dispenser rack is doomed by being overly broad, a can rack maker told the Federal Circuit.

In a response brief filed Tuesday, Gamon Plus Inc. said Campbell's made unreasonable arguments to the Federal Circuit that the dispenser's design was unoriginal. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected Campbell's attempt at an overly broad reading of the design patent for Gamon's soup dispenser rack, and Campbell's hasn't made a compelling argument to the Federal Circuit to upend that decision, Gamon said.

Campbell's, which is appealing the PTAB interpretation of the...

