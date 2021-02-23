10th Circ. Ruling Bolsters Medical Device Preemption Defense

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- On Jan. 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit issued a published opinion in Brooks v. Mentor Worldwide LLC that affirms the continued strength and vitality of preemption defenses for makers of Class III medical devices.[1] The ruling is significant in that it rejects commonly seen efforts of plaintiffs counsel to plead around both the express preemption bar set forth in Title 21 of the U.S. Code, Section 360k,[2] as discussed in the U.S. Supreme Court's 2008 opinion in Riegel v. Medtronic Inc.,[3] and the implied preemption bar found in Section 337,[4] as explained in the high court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS