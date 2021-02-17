8th Circ. Says Backing Alleged Harasser Not Protected Activity

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit ended a Title IX retaliation claim leveled by a former University of Minnesota athlete who said the school mistreated her for defending her coach in a sexual harassment investigation, saying the law's protections don't cover someone who argued against malfeasance allegations. In a nine-page published opinion Tuesday, the panel backed a trial court's dismissal of cross country runner Paige Du Bois' nearly two-year-old lawsuit, making clear that a retaliation claim under Title IX has to stem from a protected activity, such as complaining of sex bias. The Eighth Circuit said what Du Bois did — participate in her...

