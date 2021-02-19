Enterprise Ends Suit With Direct Line Over £10M Car Injury Bill

Law360, London (February 19, 2021, 3:37 PM GMT) -- A car rental company in England has settled its dispute with insurer Direct Line over who should foot the bill for a personal injury claim that could exceed £10 million ($14 million) brought by a woman knocked down by a stolen car. Judge David Waksman signed off the dismissal of Enterprise Rent-A-Car's litigation against DL Insurance Services Ltd. over who should pick up the personal injury claim, after the car rental company filed a notice to have the lawsuit discontinued. The terms of a confidential settlement were not disclosed in the High Court order on Feb. 16. Judge Waksman did not make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS