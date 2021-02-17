Pot Co. Drops Challenge To Pasadena's Licensing Scheme

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A California cannabis company whose application to open a dispensary in Pasadena was rejected has agreed to drop its lawsuit against the city, after a competing cannabis company was given the green light to pursue an anti-SLAPP challenge against it before an appellate court. In a stipulation approved by a Los Angeles superior court judge on Tuesday, WOW Health and Wellness LLC agreed to drop its case against Pasadena and Harvest of Pasadena LLC. The settlement marks a resolution to one of multiple lawsuits that challenged the city's process for deciding who would receive its six coveted dispensary licenses. After its...

