Akin Gump Adds Longtime Sullivan & Cromwell Benefits Atty

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has added a new executive compensation and benefits partner to its Washington, D.C., office who brings her broad scope of experience with advisory work to the firm after 23 years at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Rebecca Coccaro started at Akin Gump on Feb. 16 after spending her entire career with Sullivan & Cromwell. She specializes in advising clients on the benefits and executive compensation aspects of corporate transactions, drafting corporate higher-ups' salary packages and helping employers with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures, though she also does other work in the benefits and executive...

