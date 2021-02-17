Ex-Fla. Gov't Atty Gets 90 Months For Child Porn

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- A Florida attorney who most recently worked at the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Tallahassee was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison on a guilty plea to receiving thousands of files of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida announced the 90-month sentence of David Wayne Aring, 49, on Wednesday. Upon completion of the prison term, he will be under lifetime supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender. Aring was arrested in January 2020, and federal prosecutors filed an indictment against him in August. In November, he...

