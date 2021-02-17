Fla. Doctor Under Investigation Can Resume Certain Surgeries

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday overturned state health officials' emergency order preventing a physician from performing certain plastic surgery procedures pending an investigation of malpractice allegations, saying health officials did not make clear how barring the doctor from performing all types of fat transfer procedures was fair. A three-judge Fourth District Court of Appeal panel reversed the Florida Department of Health's emergency order barring Dr. Stephanie Stover from performing fat transfer surgeries pending the outcome of an investigation of alleged malpractice in which a patient died after undergoing a so-called Brazilian butt lift cosmetic procedure, which transfers liposuctioned fat from...

