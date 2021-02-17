Pot Co. Faces $4.2M Tax Bill After Breaks Barred By Tax Court

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- A California medical marijuana business is liable for nearly $4.2 million in taxes after the U.S. Tax Court determined Wednesday it cannot claim depreciation and charitable contribution deductions because they are barred by a federal tax provision. The Internal Revenue Service properly denied San Jose Wellness' claims for charitable giving and depreciation deductions because they were associated with the business's activities, and Internal Revenue Code Section 280E generally prohibits deductions for businesses that buy or sell federally controlled substances, U.S. Tax Court Judge Emin Toro said in the opinion. "The requirements of Section 280E are clear," Judge Toro said. San Jose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS