Monster Energy's Claws Come Out In TM Suit Over Rival Logo

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- Monster Energy Co. filed a trademark infringement suit against energy drink competitor Powernation LLC on Wednesday, arguing that the rival drink's logo consisting of three parallel lines is "confusingly similar" to Monster's claw icon mark. In its 29-page complaint, Monster accuses Powernation of infringing its trademark with Powernation's line of "Clutch" energy drinks and argues that in addition to the logo, some of the rival drinks' packaging closely mirrors Monster's own green and black color scheme. Monster accuses Powernation LLC of infringing Monster's claw mark by featuring the logo on the drink packaging on the can shown above on the right....

