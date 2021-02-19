Senators' PTAB Reform Efforts May Lose Steam Under Leahy

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- Any congressional plans to make the Patent Trial and Appeal Board more patent-friendly likely came to a stop when America Invents Act creator Sen. Patrick Leahy was named head of the U.S. Senate's intellectual property subcommittee, rather than Sen. Chris Coons. While Coons, D-Del., and ranking member Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., had aimed to curb the PTAB's power to make it harder to invalidate patents, experts say Leahy, D-Vt., is likely to defend the strength of the board, which was established by his landmark 2011 law. "The Trump administration was more pro-patent, between [Andrei] Iancu at the Patent Office and [Makan]...

