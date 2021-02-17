Blackouts Test Texas' Grid, Spotlight Renewable Energy

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- The rolling blackouts in Texas triggered by a severe winter storm have highlighted the isolated nature of the state's main electric grid and focused attention on the reliability of wind and renewable sources, leaving experts to question what needs to be done to ensure systems can operate even at extreme temperatures. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., or ERCOT, which controls and maintains most of the Lone Star State's power grid, is isolated from its neighbors and was entirely enveloped by the cold weather, stressing power generators across the grid. ERCOT manages more than 680 generating units and it said Wednesday...

