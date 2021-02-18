Democrats Roll Out Sweeping Immigration Overhaul Bill

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:09 AM EST) -- House Democrats introduced the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 on Thursday, proposing updated visa caps, a program to direct foreign workers to understaffed areas and pathways to citizenship for millions of unauthorized immigrants. Advancing campaign promises from President Joe Biden, the 353-page bill would revamp a number of federal immigration statutes that lawmakers say have become dysfunctional in the 30 years since they were last meaningfully updated. The measure would also aim funding, personnel, technology and other resources to address challenges at the southern border and farther afield in Central America with the intent of staunching irregular immigration flows. "The legislation...

