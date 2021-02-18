Immigration Bill To Update Visa Caps, Foreign Worker Program

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:09 AM EST) -- A bill promising significant changes to the immigration system, including updated visa caps and a pilot program to direct foreign workers to understaffed areas, will be introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, White House officials said. Biden administration officials said in a late Wednesday press call that Rep. Linda Sánchez, D-Calif., will bring the measure this week while the Senate is in recess. But the officials deflected strategy questions about the potential for either bipartisan cooperation or reconciliation to pass the bill. "If Republicans want to come forward and work on immigration, I think the president is open...

