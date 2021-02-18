Feds Halt Trump Effort For More Calif. Desert Development

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it is halting the Trump administration's effort to expand the area available for renewable energy development in a California desert region that includes nearly 11 million acres of public lands. In mid-January, the Trump administration had announced an effort to make changes to the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, a broad push to balance renewable energy development needs with environmental conservations. The Trump administration had said more land should be available for renewable energy development. But the Biden administration said that "in the coming days" it will formally revoke a comment period on a draft...

