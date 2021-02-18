EU Prioritizes WTO Reform, Sustainability In New Trade Policy

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- The European Commission on Thursday laid out its new trade strategy, saying it would fight unilateralism and seek to strengthen its relationship with the U.S. while prioritizing green initiatives and a "major reform" of the World Trade Organization. The commission said it would put sustainability "at the heart" of its new strategy, making its top priority combating climate change and environmental degradation. It said it intends to focus on achieving the European Green Deal objectives, through which the bloc is aiming to make its economy sustainable and climate neutral. The commission said multilateralism was critical to its efforts to effectively tackle climate change and...

